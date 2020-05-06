May 6, 2020

Rising ocean temperatures threaten seagrass meadows and their ability to hold carbon

by National Science Foundation

Researchers at the NSF Virginia Coast Reserve LTER site measure seagrass metabolism. Credit: VCR LTER

As carbon dioxide emissions continue to increase, scientists have recognized that seagrass meadows are important to mitigation because they have high rates of carbon storage. However, rising ocean temperatures threaten seagrass meadows and their ability to retain carbon.

The situation underscores the need for ecosystem data on the vulnerability and resilience of these meadows and on the realistic potential of seagrasses for long-term sequestration.

Over an 11-year period, researchers at the National Science Foundation-funded Virginia Coast Reserve Long-Term Ecological Research site used innovative instruments to measure the metabolism of an eelgrass meadow that had been restored in 2001.

The results are published in the journal Limnology and Oceanography.

Throughout the study, the meadow experienced a unique sequence of conditions. In 2015, 14 years after the restoration began, a 90% die-off occurred, likely caused by high water temperatures in the early growing season.

A in 2016-2018 provided an opportunity to study the resilience of seagrass metabolism to temperature stress. By capturing data seasonally over many years, the team found that the seagrass ecosystem was in metabolic balance before the die-off but shifted to releasing significant amounts of carbon during the die-off, followed by a period of carbon gain during recovery.

The study suggests that seagrass meadow metabolism is variable, so frequent measurements are needed to gain realistic estimates of carbon sequestration over time. Scientists can use these data to assess how is affecting seagrasses and the role seagrasses may play in mitigating climate change.

"Ecosystems are always changing, often in subtle but important ways," says Doug Levey, a program director in NSF's Division of Environmental Biology. "This study reveals how long-term changes in one ecosystem—underwater —can have widespread impacts by determining where carbon goes."

Explore further

Biodiversity negates carbon storage in seagrasses, new study finds
More information: Amelie C. Berger et al. Long‐term trends and resilience of seagrass metabolism: A decadal aquatic eddy covariance study, Limnology and Oceanography (2020). DOI: 10.1002/lno.11397
Provided by National Science Foundation
