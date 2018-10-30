Are we losing one of our biggest carbon dioxide sinks?

November 1, 2018, Abo Akademi University
Are we losing one of our biggest CO2 sinks?
Eelgrass blue carbon stocks compared to other marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Data sources: Kennedy and Björk, 2009, Fourqurean et al., 2012, Duarte et al., 2013, Röhr et al., 2018. Credit: © Emilia Röhr/Åbo Akademi University.

In a new study spanning coastal areas of the Northern Hemisphere, a coordinated research network led by MSc Emilia Röhr, Assoc. Prof. Christoffer Boström from Åbo Akademi University and Prof. Marianne Holmer from University of Southern Denmark explored the magnitude of organic carbon stocks stored and sequestered by eelgrass (Zostera marina) meadows—the most abundant seagrass species in temperate waters.

"We discovered that eelgrass organic stocks were comparable to organic carbon stocks of tropical seagrass species, as well as mangroves, salt marshes and terrestrial ecosystems," Emilia Röhr says.

On average, stored 27.2 tons of organic carbon per hectare, although the variation between the regions was considerable (from three to 265 tons per hectare). Hotspots for carbon sequestration were identified especially in the Kattegat-Skagerrak region and southern parts of the Baltic Sea, where the organic carbon stocks were over eight times higher than in the Archipelago Sea of Finland.

The high carbon storage capacity of meadows argues for protection and restoration of this unique ecosystem. The areas with the highest carbon stock capacity especially deserve recognition as part of global carbon marketing programmes.

"Terrestrial forests are well known for their capacity to store carbon (green carbon), while the so-called blue carbon stored and sequestered by coastal vegetated ecosystems, such as mangroves, saltmarshes, macroalgae and seagrasses, have received much less attention," says Röhr.

Are we losing one of our biggest CO2 sinks?
Eelgrass, Zostera marina. Credit: © Christoffer Boström/Åbo Akademi University
"Although these cover only 0.5 percent of the seafloor, their carbon storage capacity accounts for more than 55 percent of the carbon stored by photosynthetic activity on Earth."

In the marine systems, the blue carbon species alone accounts for up to 33 percent of the total oceanic CO2 uptake. In contrast to terrestrial soils, which usually store carbon for decades, the carbon stored in blue carbon ecosystems may persist for timescales of millennia or longer, and thus contribute significantly to climate change mitigation and alleviation of the rising atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations. Despite the importance of these ecosystems, to date, none of them are included in the global carbon trading programmes. Alarmingly, in the past 50 years, at least one-third of the distribution area of coastal vegetated has been lost.

Are we losing one of our biggest CO2 sinks?
Eelgrass, Zostera marina. Credit: © Christoffer Boström/Åbo Akademi University

Explore further: Bay in Scandinavia claims world record in carbon storing

More information: Maria Emilia Röhr et al, Blue Carbon Storage Capacity of Temperate Eelgrass (Zostera marina ) Meadows, Global Biogeochemical Cycles (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GB005941

Related Stories

Mapping blue carbon in mangroves worldwide

August 2, 2018

Mangroves are tropical forests that thrive in salt water and are found in a variety of coastal settings from deltas to estuaries to weathered reefs and limestone rocks worldwide. Mangroves can store greater amounts of carbon ...

Invasive plants can boost blue carbon storage

October 1, 2018

When invasive species enter the picture, things are rarely black and white. A new paper has revealed that some plant invaders could help fight climate change by making it easier for ecosystems to store "blue carbon"—the ...

Recommended for you

Don't rule out severe global climate change yet

November 1, 2018

A key metric of global warming is the Earth's "equilibrium climate sensitivity" (ECS), which represents the global surface warming that will accompany a doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide. For nearly four decades, ECS ...

What happened in the past when the climate changed?

October 31, 2018

Once again, humanity might be well served to take heed from a history lesson. When the climate changed, when crops failed and famine threatened, the peoples of ancient Asia responded. They moved. They started growing different ...

The when, where and what of air pollutant exposure

October 31, 2018

Scientists have linked air pollution with many health conditions including asthma, heart disease, lung cancer and premature death. Among air pollutants, fine particulate matter is especially harmful because the tiny particles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.