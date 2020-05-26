May 26, 2020

International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline

by The University of Hong Kong

International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline
Image 1: A living planktonic foraminifera, Globigerinoides sacculifer. Credit: Katsunori Kimoto.

How can patterns in the marine biodiversity of the past help us to understand how it may change in the future? A recent research by Drs Moriaki Yasuhara and Timothy C Bonebrake (School of Biological Sciences and Swire Institute of Marine Science, the University of Hong Kong) and numerous international collaborators finds that the tropical diversity decline now seen in the ocean is not purely human induced, but nonetheless will worsen considerably if we do not limit anthropogenic climate warming.

The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, used fossil records to reconstruct global oceanic biodiversity patterns of the last ice age (~20,000 years ago) and the pre-industrial period (before 1800s), and used these to build ecological models for projecting global marine biodiversity in the near future (2090s). Using fossil protozoan foraminifera (Images 1, 2) as a "window" to see into past pelagic ecosystems through their rich fossil records, the authors discovered an equatorial dip in diversity during the pre-industrial period and projected for the end of this century, but not during the last ice age (Image 3).

"Biodiversity is usually high in the tropics and low at the poles. We call this important pattern the 'latitudinal diversity gradient.' Yet, recent studies have found that global patterns often show an equatorial 'dip' of diversity. We wanted to explore what caused this, and whether it was a recent pattern," said lead author Dr. Moriaki Yasuhara.

  • International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline
    Image 2: Scanning electron microscopy image of a planktonic foraminifera species, Globigerinella adamsi. Credit: Briony Mamo.
  • International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline
    Image 3: Biodiversity patterns with latitudes in three different time periods. Note the equatorial "dip" in the pre-industrial time (green) and 2090s (red), but not in the last ice age (blue). Credit: The University of Hong Kong
  • International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline
    Image 4: An example of pelagic ocean ecosystem 1. Credit: Max Gotts on Unsplash
  • International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline
    Image 5: An example of pelagic ocean ecosystem 2. Credit: Jet Kim on Unsplash

The modern decline of tropical diversity likely started during post-ice-age warming around 15,000 years ago. However, the magnitude of decline is projected to be amplified by anthropogenic warming. By the end of the 21st century, tropical diversity may decrease to levels not seen for millions of years if our future aligns with the "business-as-usual" CO2 emission scenario.

"By using we discovered that the diversity dip in equatorial regions of the ocean is caused by species distribution shifts driven by post-ice-age ocean warming," continued co-lead author Dr. Chih-Lin Wei, associate professor at Institute of Oceanography, National Taiwan University. The pelagic ocean covers the vast majority of Earth's surface and is the largest ecosystem on Earth (Images 4, 5). It is home to planktons that play a key role in food chain, top predators and economically important species that are increasingly under threat from climate change.

"These clear links between and reduced tropical mean that by the end of this century, oceanic at the equator may dip to a level unprecedented in ," co-author Dr. Derek P Tittensor, associate professor at Dalhousie University, concluded.

Explore further

Researchers uncover the arks of genetic diversity in terrestrial mammals
More information: Moriaki Yasuhara el al., Past and future decline of tropical pelagic biodiversity, PNAS (2020). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1916923117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by The University of Hong Kong
Citation: International researchers discover ongoing and future tropical diversity decline (2020, May 26) retrieved 26 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-international-ongoing-future-tropical-diversity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Guide to Designing Low Cost Ventilators for COVID-19

May 24, 2020

Fuzzy Green Glacier mice

May 23, 2020

What is benign etymology?

May 22, 2020

Why do bacteria insert their genes into a host?

May 22, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 22, 2020

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

May 21, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments