The University of Hong Kong (or HKU, Chinese: 香港大學) is the oldest tertiary institution in Hong Kong. Its motto is "Sapientia et Virtus" in Latin, meaning "wisdom and virtue", and "明德格物" in Chinese. The medium of instruction in most classes is English. The school adopts the problem-based learning teaching strategy which aims to train students' problem solving skills. It has a great achievement in Humanities, Legal subjects, Political science, Biological science and Medicine.

