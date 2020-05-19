May 19, 2020

Bee species rediscovered after scientists thought it may no longer exist

by Peter Sblendorio

A species of bee from Florida that scientists thought might no longer exist was rediscovered earlier this spring, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Before then, the blue calamintha bee had not been observed since 2016.

"I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting," researcher Chase Kimmel said in a release published by the museum.

The "metallic navy" insects are known as solitary bees, according to the . They fashion their own nests rather than congregating in hives.

Before this year's rediscovery, sightings of this type of bee had only been recorded in four different spots, all of which came within a 16-mile radius in the Lake Wales Ridge of Central Florida.

The latest observation of the insect is considered an important finding that will allow scientists to learn more about the species and help them to preserve it.

"We're trying to fill in a lot of gaps that were not previously known," Kimmel said. "It shows how little we know about the insect community and how there's a lot of neat discoveries that can still occur."

Explore further

The size of a bus, rare and endangered whale shark spotted off Florida coast

©2020 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Bee species rediscovered after scientists thought it may no longer exist (2020, May 19) retrieved 20 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-bee-species-rediscovered-scientists-thought.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is benign etymology?

May 18, 2020

Why are antibodies necessary?

May 17, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 16, 2020

Losing immunity to a virus

May 16, 2020

Supplements or food -> drug interactions

May 16, 2020

Manipulating the genes of a virus

May 15, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments