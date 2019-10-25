October 25, 2019

Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg

Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg
In this undated photo issued by Entomologist's Monthly Magazine, showing the new species of beetle Nelloptodes gretae, named after Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg. The scientific paper written by Michael Darby is published in Entomologist's Monthly Magazine Friday Oct. 25, 2019, describes and names the new species of beetle Nelloptodes gretae that measures about one Millimetre (0.04 inch) long. (Michael Darby/Entomologist's Monthly Magazine via AP)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has a tiny new namesake.

London's Natural History Museum said Friday that a minute species of beetle is being named "Nelloptodes gretae" in honor of the 16-year-old Swede who has pressed the world to do a better job fighting climate change.

Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the who found the insect in its collection of millions of animal specimens, chose the name to acknowledge Thunberg's "outstanding contribution" to raising awareness of environmental issues.

The beetle is less than 1 millimeter long and has no eyes or wings. It belongs to a 1960s from samples of soil and in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, which was donated to the Natural History Museum in 1978.

It is part of the Ptiliidae family of beetles, which includes some of the world's smallest insects.

  • Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg
    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a march and rally at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg
    Climate change activists gather in Edmonton for a march and rally with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)

Explore further

Thunberg brings her climate protest to Canada's oil patch

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg (2019, October 25) retrieved 25 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-tiny-beetle-climate-activist-greta.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why were wolves and dogs considered separate species until recently?

39 minutes ago

Plans for Human Germline Modification being Discussed

9 hours ago

Importance of negentropy in the creation of life

12 hours ago

Proving that the teacher is wrong

Oct 24, 2019

A question for dentists

Oct 23, 2019

New CRISPR-based tool for find-and-replace editing of DNA

Oct 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration