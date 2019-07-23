Teen climate activist to French critics: Listen to science
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has told lawmakers at France's lower house of parliament that they need to listen to scientists on the issue of climate change and act now to avert a catastrophe.
Thunberg spoke Tuesday in a conference room, invited by lawmakers from several parties. She has drawn criticism from some conservative and far-right lawmakers.
She said that youth like herself are only communicating what scientists have learned about climate change, citing a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. She said if people don't reduce CO2 levels, the world will reach a tipping point by 2030 with no way to reverse things.
Thunberg, who has sparked student climate protests around the world, received the first Freedom Prize of France's Normandy region on Sunday.
Citation:
Teen climate activist to French critics: Listen to science (2019, July 23)
retrieved 23 July 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-teen-climate-activist-french-critics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Teen climate activist to French critics: Listen to science
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more