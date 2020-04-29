April 29, 2020

Video: How does soap kill the coronavirus?

by University of California - Riverside

soap
We have all been advised during the coronavirus outbreak to wash our hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water."

Why does soap work so well on the new coronavirus and most other viruses?

Marcus Kaul, an associate professor of biomedical sciences at the School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, explains in this video:

Credit: University of California - Riverside

