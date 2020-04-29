Video: How does soap kill the coronavirus?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

We have all been advised during the coronavirus outbreak to wash our hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water."

Why does soap work so well on the new coronavirus and most other viruses?

Marcus Kaul, an associate professor of biomedical sciences at the School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, explains in this video:

Credit: University of California - Riverside

