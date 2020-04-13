April 13, 2020

Super-charging drug development for COVID-19

by Northwestern University

COVID-19, coronavirus
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient, emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Researchers are ramping up production of a promising drug that has proven effective in obliterating SARS-CoV in cellular cultures. The team hopes that the drug might also be effective in the fight against SARS's close genetic cousin, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Led by Northwestern University and ShanghaiTech University, the team has produced the promising molecule, called valinomycin, in a . With this approach, they increased more than 5,000 times in just a few rapid design cycles, achieving higher concentrations of the molecule than achieved previously in cells.

"Because we use cell-free systems, we can optimize production faster than in cells to further increase yields," said Northwestern's Michael Jewett, who co-led the study. "For example, pathway optimization cycles take days rather than weeks or months, and this speed could be ever so important when dealing with a pandemic like the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak."

The research was published online recently in the journal Metabolic Engineering and will appear in the July 2020 print issue.

Jewett is the Walter P. Murphy Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering and director of Northwestern's Center for Synthetic Biology. He co-led the work with Jian Li, an assistant professor in the School of Physical Science and Technology at ShanghaiTech.

Jewett leads multiple projects that use cell-free biotechnology to accelerate COVID-19 therapeutics. His group takes the molecular machinery out of cells, and then uses that machinery to make a product, such as therapeutics, in a safe, inexpensive and rapid manner. The idea is akin to opening the hood of a car and removing the engine, which allows researchers to use the engine for different purposes, free from the constraints of the car.

A naturally occurring peptide, valinomycin has recently emerged as a potential antiviral to treat SARS. Jewett imagines using cell-free to find similar molecules or to modify valinomycin to make it safer and more potent.

Explore further

Cell-free biotechnology could help accelerate COVID-19 therapeutics
More information: Lei Zhuang et al, Total in vitro biosynthesis of the nonribosomal macrolactone peptide valinomycin, Metabolic Engineering (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.ymben.2020.03.009
Provided by Northwestern University
Citation: Super-charging drug development for COVID-19 (2020, April 13) retrieved 13 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-super-charging-drug-covid-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What makes the current coronavirus different from the others?

5 hours ago

Excellent Video explaining how COVID-19 Spreads, Infects, diagnostics

18 hours ago

Timing of The Human Heart

19 hours ago

Manipulating the genes of virus

Apr 12, 2020

On what basis are parts of the brain classified?

Apr 12, 2020

Does Lactose Intolerance Mean I Cannot Absorb Nutrition from Milk?

Apr 12, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments