April 14, 2020

Spider venom key to pain relief without side-effects

by University of Queensland

tarantula
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Molecules in tarantula venom could be used as an alternative to opioid pain killers for people seeking chronic pain relief.

University of Queensland researchers have designed a novel mini-protein that can potentially relieve without addiction.

Dr. Christina Schroeder from UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience said the current opioid crisis around the world meant urgent alternatives to morphine and morphine-like drugs, such as fentanyl and oxycodone, were desperately needed.

"Although opioids are effective in producing pain relief, they come with unwanted like nausea, constipation and the risk of addiction, placing a huge burden on society," Dr. Schroeder said.

"Our study found that a mini-protein in tarantula venom from the Chinese bird spider, known as Huwentoxin-IV, binds to pain receptors in the body.

"By using a three-pronged approach in our drug design that incorporates the mini-protein, its receptor and the surrounding membrane from the spider venom, we've altered this mini-protein resulting in greater potency and specificity for specific pain receptors.

"This ensures that just the right amount of the mini-protein attaches itself to the receptor and the surrounding the pain receptors."

Dr. Schroeder said the mini-protein had been tested in mouse models and shown to work effectively.

"Our findings could potentially lead to an alternative method of treating pain without the side-effects and reduce many individuals' reliance on opioids for ," she said.

This study was published in The Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Explore further

Nanoparticle drug delivery provides pain relief and more effective opioid alternative in animal study
More information: Akello J. Agwa et al, Manipulation of a spider peptide toxin alters its affinity for lipid bilayers and potency and selectivity for voltage-gated sodium channel subtype 1.7, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2020). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.RA119.012281
Journal information: Journal of Biological Chemistry

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Spider venom key to pain relief without side-effects (2020, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-spider-venom-key-pain-relief.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could you please explain Azeotropes in detail?

53 minutes ago

% Ionisation or % 'Ionization' for non-Australians

Apr 13, 2020

Oxidation States of Molecules and Atoms and the Relationship with Charges

Apr 12, 2020

Using denatured alcohol

Apr 11, 2020

Cleaning with HCL

Apr 10, 2020

Why Doesn't Alcohol Just Evaporate when Cleaning Wipes are Left "Open"?

Apr 08, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments