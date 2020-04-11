April 11, 2020

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

by Edna Tarigan

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava
This April 10, 2004 file photo shows the volcano, Anak Krakatau, seen from the coast of West Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's Anak Krakatau in Lampung erupted on Friday night, April 10, 2020, Indonesia's volcanology agency said the eruption is spewing the column of ash up to 500 meter high.(AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 meters (1,640 feet) into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau , whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

Explore further

Weather hampers efforts to inspect Indonesia tsunami volcano

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava (2020, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-indonesia-anak-krakatau-volcano-ash.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 07, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

Mag 6.5 Earthquake near Challis, Idaho

Apr 01, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Apr 01, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Apr 01, 2020

Mw 7.5 coming in on my seismograph

Mar 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments