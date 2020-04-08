April 8, 2020 report

Harbor seals find it difficult to be heard over noise of cruise ships

by Bob Yirka, Science X Network, Phys.org

Harbour Seals
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A small team of researchers from Syracuse University, Cornell University and the Humpback Whale Monitoring Program in Glacier Bay National Park reports evidence of harbor seals having difficulty being heard over the noise from cruise ships during mating season. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes studying noise off the coast of Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park and what they learned about it.

Prior research has shown that male harbor seals emit a roar-like sound on occasion—it has been found that they do so to mark their territory and as a way to attract a mate—males grow to nearly 2 meters in length and weigh on average 160 kg. They have been observed fighting over mates both in the water and on land. Mating for harbor seals happens just once a year—both courtship and occur underwater—and females gestate for approximately nine months. In this new effort, the researchers have found evidence that suggests noise from might be interrupting the courtship of harbor seals.

Prior research has shown that some of the noise emitted from the engines of cruise ships is very low frequency, and coincidently, is the same frequency as the roar of harbor seals. To find out if the noise from the ships might be causing problems for the harbor seals, the researchers lowered microphones into the waters of Glacier Bay and recorded underwater sounds there from May to October in 2015—a that overlapped with the harbor seal mating season.

The microphones picked up 545 roars made by four seals in addition to the noise generated by passing cruise ships. The researchers noted that the noise from the ships was one of the largest contributors of noise on their recordings. They also noted little difference in the seal roars during times when the cruise ships were making noise—in volume, frequency or duration. This, they note, could be a problem, because the from the cruise ships was louder than that made by the seals, which suggests the females would have difficulty hearing them. The researchers suggest it is likely the seals were not able to increase their volume because they were already roaring as loud as they could.

Explore further

Offshore wind turbine construction could be putting seals' hearing at risk
More information: Leanna P. Matthews et al. Acoustically advertising male harbour seals in southeast Alaska do not make biologically relevant acoustic adjustments in the presence of vessel noise, Biology Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2019.0795
Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by Science X Network

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Harbor seals find it difficult to be heard over noise of cruise ships (2020, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-harbor-difficult-heard-noise-cruise.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments