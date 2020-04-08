April 8, 2020

Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals

by Wiley

Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals
Credit: Marcelo H. Cassini, PhD

In most animals, females are larger than males, but in most mammals, males are larger than females. A new analysis published in Mammal Review examines the potential drivers of these differences.

In most animals, females are larger than , but in most mammals, males are larger than females. A new analysis published in Mammal Review examines the potential drivers of these differences, calling into question the theory that only is at play in mammals—that males compete to mate with females, and bigger males are more likely to win.

The analysis suggests that, alongside sexual selection, may be an evolutionary driver of sexual size differences in mammals. Males and females may have evolved to differ in size so that they could exploit resources such as food.

Explore further

Fussy fruit flies can detect bad genes
More information: Marcelo H. Cassini, Sexual size dimorphism and sexual selection in primates, Mammal Review (2020). DOI: 10.1111/mam.12191
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Exploring why males are larger than females among mammals (2020, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-exploring-males-larger-females-mammals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments