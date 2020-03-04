March 4, 2020

Sea level rise impacts to Canaveral sea turtle nests will be substantial

by University of Central Florida

sea turtle
An olive ridley sea turtle, a species of the sea turtle superfamily. Credit: Thierry Caro/Wikipedia

Sea level rise and hurricanes are a threat to sea turtle nesting habitat along national seashores in the Southeast, but a new study predicts the greatest impact to turtles will be at Canaveral National Seashore.

The University of Central Florida-led study, which was published recently in the journal Ecological Applications, examined loggerhead and green sea turtle nests to predict the amount of beach habitat loss at Canaveral, Cumberland Island, Cape Lookout, and Cape Hatteras national seashores by the year 2100. Sea help maintain the coastal ecosystem and are indicators for the health of sandy beaches.

When comparing sea turtle nesting density with predicted beach loss at the sites, they found nesting would not be equal. The researchers predicted that by 2100, Canaveral would lose about 1 percent of its loggerhead habitat, while the three other seashores will lose between approximately 2.5 to 6.7 percent each.

Although Canaveral's percentage loss is smaller, the impact at this national will be greater because of its nesting density.

"Canaveral is part of the core loggerhead nesting area for the Southeast," says Marta Lyons, a preeminent postdoctoral fellow in UCF's Department of Biology and the study's lead author. "The nests are already pretty well packed in there, so even a small loss of area can have a big impact on nesting sea turtle populations."

To determine beach loss at the study sites, the researchers used and storm surge estimates and considered the effects of impervious structures along the shorelines, such as roads and buildings, in restricting natural beach movement. To do this, they developed a new method to calculate current and future sea turtle nesting areas that takes into account nesting data, length and width, and the impact of impervious surfaces.

Lyons says one of the goals was to create digital maps for the National Park Service to understand how sea turtle nesting areas will change with sea level rise and how resources could be managed.

"As the National Park Service thinks about future developments, whether that's putting in a new lifeguard station or new bathrooms, this method of calculating current and future sea turtle nesting area can help them decide where to put them," she says.

Explore further

Hundreds of sea turtle nests lost after Hurricane Dorian: 'It could have been worse'
More information: Marta P. Lyons et al, Quantifying the impacts of future sea level rise on nesting sea turtles in the southeastern USA, Ecological Applications (2020). DOI: 10.1002/eap.2100
Journal information: Ecological Applications

Provided by University of Central Florida
Citation: Sea level rise impacts to Canaveral sea turtle nests will be substantial (2020, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-sea-impacts-canaveral-turtle-substantial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments