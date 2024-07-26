Developing a nano-treatment to help save mangroves from deadly disease
Mangroves and palm trees are hallmarks of the Sunshine State not just for their beauty but for their immense importance to Florida's coastlines.
Ecology
Jul 26, 2024
Self-healing glass may sound like a science fiction concept, but new research from the University of Central Florida demonstrates it's much closer to reality.
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 25, 2024
The remarkable ability of migratory animals to navigate and recall routes may be attributed to a sensitivity to not just Earth's magnetic fields, but perhaps an interaction with magnetic bacteria living inside them.
Plants & Animals
Jul 9, 2024
For the first time, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide ices have been observed in the far reaches of our solar system on trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs).
Astronomy
May 25, 2024
The primitive asteroids that UCF physics doctoral student Brittany Harvison studies carry with them traces of their origins and billions of years of our solar system's history.
Planetary Sciences
May 13, 2024
University of Central Florida College of Medicine researcher Renee Fleeman is on a mission to kill drug-resistant bacteria, and her latest study has identified a therapy that can penetrate the slime that such infections use ...
Cell & Microbiology
May 2, 2024
A ring of icy rocks orbiting our sun just beyond Neptune may give us a glimpse of how Neptune—and other objects in the outskirts of our solar system—were formed.
Planetary Sciences
Mar 6, 2024
A new study from the University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management has found that the loss to tourism-related businesses due to the 2018 Florida red tide bloom is estimated at approximately $2.7 ...
Economics & Business
Jan 27, 2024
University of Central Florida researcher Debashis Chanda, a professor at the NanoScience Technology Center, has developed a new technique to detect photons—elementary particles that span from visible light to radio frequencies ...
Condensed Matter
Dec 12, 2023
Once an entrepreneur always an entrepreneur? Not necessarily, says a new study by researchers at the University of Central Florida and Purdue University. Former entrepreneurs can transition from being their own boss into ...
Economics & Business
Dec 7, 2023
