The University of Central Florida, (UCF) was established in 1963 and is located in Orlando, Florida. UCF has more than 52,000 undergraduate and graduate students in attendance. UCF is noted for the Space Education and Research Center. UCF has played a vital role in the development and support of the Kennedy Space Center. UCF has a medical college at Lake Nona. UCF has been very successful in obtaining patents and is in the top 10 of universities for obtaining patents. UCF offers nearly 100 undergraduate degrees, 100 graduate degrees and 28 doctoral programs.

Address P.O. Box 160000 Orlando, FL 32816 Website http://www.ucf.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Central_Florida

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

