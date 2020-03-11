March 11, 2020

Discovery of smallest known mesozoic dinosaur reveals new species in bird evolution

by Scripps College

Discovery of smallest known mesozoic dinosaur reveals new species in bird evolution
An artistic rendering of Oculudentavis imagining what it looked like preying on an insect by HAN Zhixin. 

The discovery of a small, bird-like skull, described in an article published in Nature, reveals a new species, Oculudentavis khaungraae, that could represent the smallest known Mesozoic dinosaur in the fossil record.

While working on fossils from in northern Myanmar, Lars Schmitz, associate professor of biology at the W.M. Keck Science Department, and a team of international researchers discovered a seemingly mature skull specimen preserved in Burmese amber. The specimen's size is on par with that of the bee hummingbird, the smallest living bird.

"Amber preservation of vertebrates is rare, and this provides us a window into the world of dinosaurs at the lowest end of the body-size spectrum," Schmitz said. "Its unique anatomical features point to one of the smallest and most ancient ever found."

The team studied the specimen's distinct features with high-resolution synchrotron scans to determine how the skull of the Oculudentavis khaungraae differs from those of other bird-like dinosaur specimens of the era. They found that the shape and size of the eye bones suggested a diurnal lifestyle, but also revealed surprising similarities to the eyes of modern lizards. The also shows a unique pattern of fusion between different bone elements, as well as the presence of teeth. The researchers concluded that the specimen's tiny size and unusual form suggests a never-before-seen combination of features.

The discovery represents a specimen previously missing from the and provides new implications for understanding the evolution of birds, demonstrating the extreme miniaturization of avian body sizes early in the evolutionary process. The specimen's preservation also highlights amber deposits' potential to reveal the lowest limits of vertebrate body size.

  • Discovery of smallest known mesozoic dinosaur reveals new species in bird evolution
    A seemingly mature skull specimen preserved in Burmese amber reveals a new species, Oculudentavis khaungraae, that could represent the smallest known Mesozoic dinosaur in the fossil record. Credit: Xing Lida
  • Discovery of smallest known mesozoic dinosaur reveals new species in bird evolution
    A CT scan of the skull of Oculudentavis by LI Gang, Oculudentavis means eye-tooth-bird, so named for its distinctive features. Credit: Lars Schmitz

"No other group of living birds features species with similarly small crania in adults," Schmitz said. "This discovery shows us that we have only a small glimpse of what tiny vertebrates looked like in the age of the ."

Explore further

Two new ancient species of cockroaches found in cave in Myanmar
More information: Hummingbird-sized dinosaur from the Cretaceous period of Myanmar, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2068-4 , https://nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2068-4
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Scripps College
Citation: Discovery of smallest known mesozoic dinosaur reveals new species in bird evolution (2020, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-discovery-smallest-mesozoic-dinosaur-reveals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

Crimson snow Algae

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments