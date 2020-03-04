March 4, 2020

Amber specimens reveal origin of long mouthpart of scorpionflies

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Amber specimens reveal origin of long mouthpart of scorpionflies
Ecological reconstruction of Mesozoic Aneuretopsychidae. Credit: NIGPAS

An international research group led by Prof. Wang Bo from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) has found a new genus, including two new aneuretopsychid species from early Late Cretaceous (99 million years ago) Burmese amber, which reveals new anatomically significant details of the elongate mouthpart elements.

Mesopsychoid scorpionflies are peculiar Mesozoic insects with a distinctly elongate mouthpart and are considered to be a critical group of pollinators prior to the rise of angiosperms.

A new genus found from 99-million-year-old Burmese amber reveals the origin of scorpionflies' long mouthpart. This discovery was reported in Science Advances on March 4. Aneuretopsychidae is a family of mecopteran insects with a long siphonate mouthpart. In particular, this family is the key to understanding both the of highly modified mouthparts in Mesopsychoidea and arguably the origin of fleas.

Previously, all known aneuretopsychids were from compression fossils, and the detailed structure of their mouthparts was still unclear.

Now, however, an international research group led by Prof. Wang Bo from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) has found a , including two new aneuretopsychid species from early Late Cretaceous (99 million years ago) Burmese amber, which reveals new anatomically significant details of the elongate mouthpart elements.

The aneuretopsychid mouthpart in the new amber fossils consists of one pair of galeae and one unpaired central hypopharynx. During feeding, the galeae would come together temporarily and enclose the hypopharynx thus forming a functional tube.

Amber specimens reveal origin of long mouthpart of scorpionflies
Aneuretopsychidae from Late Cretaceous Burmese amber. Credit: NIGPAS

The structures of the new three-dimensionally preserved fossils thus reveal that the aneuretopsychid mouthpart is not labial but maxillary in origin.

The phylogenetic results based on 38 taxa and 54 discrete characters support the monophyly of Mesopsychoidea and demonstrate that an elongate mouthpart is one of its key synapomorphies, challenging the view that the long-proboscid condition independently originated two or three times in this clade.

In addition, the mouthpart of Mesopsychoidea differs structurally from the highly modified piercing mouthparts of Siphonaptera. So, neither Aneuretopsychidae nor Mesopsychoidea is a sister group to Siphonaptera.

Amber specimens reveal origin of long mouthpart of scorpionflies
Wing venation of Aneuretopsychidae. Credit: NIGPAS

In the Burmese amber forest, at least five families of long-proboscid insects have been discovered, further revealing the variety and complexity of mid-Cretaceous pollinating insects.

This study provides new insights into the separate origin of the long mouthpart of Mesopsychoidea and fleas, and the evolution of Cretaceous pollinating insects.

Explore further

Fossils reveal diverse Mesozoic pollinating lacewings
More information: X. Zhao el al., "Mouthpart homologies and life habits of Mesozoic long-proboscid scorpionflies," Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aay1259 , https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/10/eaay1259
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Amber specimens reveal origin of long mouthpart of scorpionflies (2020, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-amber-specimens-reveal-mouthpart-scorpionflies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

Crimson snow Algae

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments