Ancient flower fossil points to core eudicot boom 99 million years ago

November 13, 2018, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Ancient flower fossil points to Core Eudicot Boom 99 million years ago
Lijinganthus revoluta embedded in a Myanmar amber. Credit: NIGPAS

About 140 years ago, Charles Darwin seemed to be bothered by evidence suggesting the sudden occurrence of numerous angiosperms in the mid-Cretaceous. Since Darwin's theory of evolution implies that all organisms should increase gradually, the sudden appearance of angiosperms would have represented a headache in his theory.

Therefore, the sudden occurrence of numerous angiosperms (if seen by Darwin as "the origin of angiosperms") would rightfully have been mysterious and abominable to him.

Over more than a century of study, however, people have found many angiosperms dating to earlier periods, suggesting the origin of angiosperms was much earlier than the mid-Cretaceous. So what was the phenomenon that bothered Darwin so much?

A group led by Prof. Wang Xin from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology (NIGPAS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences may have an answer. In the Nov. 13, 2018 online issue of Scientific Reports, the scientists describe a flower, Lijinganthus revoluta, embedded in Burmese amber dating to 99 million years ago (Ma). The fossil is exquisite and complete, including all parts of a perfect pentamerous flower, namely, the calyx, corolla, stamens and gynoecium, and belongs to the pentapetalae of core eudicots.

Together with contemporaneous and fruits, Lijinganthus indicates that core eudicots flourished on earth about 100 Ma. Although this group can be dated back to the Barremian (about 125 Ma) by their characteristic tricolpate pollen grains, eudicots did not dominate vegetation until about 20 million years later (mid-Cretaceous).

Ancient flower fossil points to Core Eudicot Boom 99 million years ago
Reconstruction of Lijinganthus revoluta. Credit: NIGPAS

Accompanying this core eudicot boom, gnetales and bennettitales underwent rapid decline. Apparently, what bothered Darwin was not the assumed "origin of angiosperms," but a core eudicot. According to current knowledge of the fossil record, angiosperms originated much earlier.

3D view of Lijinganthus revoluta. Credit: NIGPAS

Explore further: Study names new genus of 125-million-year-old eudicot from China

More information: Zhong-Jian Liu et al. The Core Eudicot Boom Registered in Myanmar Amber, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-35100-4

Related Stories

Charred flowers and the fossil record

June 13, 2017

One of the main types of fossil used to understand the first flowering plants (angiosperms) are charred flowers. These charcoals were produced in ancient wildfires, and they provide some evidence for the types of plants that ...

Fossils reveal diverse Mesozoic pollinating lacewings

September 17, 2018

Insect pollination played an important role in the evolution of angiosperms. Little is known, however, about ancient pollination insects and their niche diversity during the pre-angiosperm period due to the rarity of fossil ...

Darwin's mystery explained

July 14, 2009

The appearance of many species of flowering plants on Earth, and especially their relatively rapid dissemination during the Cretaceous (approximately 100 million years ago) can be attributed to their capacity to transform ...

Recommended for you

Rare fossil bird deepens mystery of avian extinctions

November 13, 2018

During the late Cretaceous period, more than 65 million years ago, birds belonging to hundreds of different species flitted around the dinosaurs and through the forests as abundantly as they flit about our woods and fields ...

Study casts new light on fishing throughout history

November 12, 2018

A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) has revealed new insights into ancient fishing throughout history, including what type of fish people were regularly eating as part of their diet.

A toast to the proteins in dinosaur bones

November 9, 2018

Burnt toast and dinosaur bones have a common trait, according to a new, Yale-led study. They both contain chemicals that, under the right conditions, transform original proteins into something new. It's a process that may ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.