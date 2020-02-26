February 26, 2020

Video: Toward zero carbon with David Attenborough and Jane Goodall

by University of Cambridge

earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall DBE and leading Cambridge University researchers talk about the urgency of climate crisis—and some of the solutions that will take us towards zero carbon.

If we are to avoid climate disaster we must sharply reduce our starting today—but how?

In a new film, Cambridge researchers describe their work on generating and storing , reducing , understanding the impact of climate policies, and probing how we can each reduce our environmental impact.

We hear about the ambitious new program Cambridge Zero bringing together ideas and innovations to tackle the global challenge of climate catastrophe—and inspiring a generation of future leaders—and how the University is looking at its own operations to develop a zero carbon pathway for the future.

Credit: University of Cambridge

Explore further

What to expect when you're expecting electric transportation
More information: Read our Horizons magazine:

Download a pdf: www.cam.ac.uk/system/files/hor … df?ucam-flow=sidebar

View on Issuu: issuu.com/uni_cambridge/docs/issue_39_horizons

Provided by University of Cambridge
Citation: Video: Toward zero carbon with David Attenborough and Jane Goodall (2020, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-video-carbon-david-attenborough-jane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
