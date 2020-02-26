Video: Toward zero carbon with David Attenborough and Jane Goodall

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall DBE and leading Cambridge University researchers talk about the urgency of climate crisis—and some of the solutions that will take us towards zero carbon.

If we are to avoid climate disaster we must sharply reduce our carbon dioxide emissions starting today—but how?

In a new film, Cambridge researchers describe their work on generating and storing renewable energy, reducing energy consumption, understanding the impact of climate policies, and probing how we can each reduce our environmental impact.

We hear about the ambitious new program Cambridge Zero bringing together ideas and innovations to tackle the global challenge of climate catastrophe—and inspiring a generation of future leaders—and how the University is looking at its own operations to develop a zero carbon pathway for the future.

Credit: University of Cambridge

More information: Read our Horizons magazine: Read ourmagazine: Download a pdf: www.cam.ac.uk/system/files/hor … df?ucam-flow=sidebar View on Issuu: issuu.com/uni_cambridge/docs/issue_39_horizons