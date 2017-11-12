Microsoft pledges to curb carbon emissions despite growth

November 14, 2017

Microsoft says it aims to cut carbon emissions generated from its operations by 75 percent by 2030, from 2013 levels.

The software giant's pledge Tuesday on the sidelines of global climate talks in Bonn, Germany, reflects the kinds of efforts large businesses are making to help curb climate change, which is largely caused by such as carbon dioxide.

Microsoft has already cut its emissions from 900,000 metric tons of equivalent in 2013 to about 230,000 tons this year, taking it a long way toward the stated goal for 2030.

But its electricity requirements will grow as the company expands its business, particularly in the field of cloud computing. The Redmond, Washington-based company said it wants to lower emissions by sharply increasing its use of renewable energy.

