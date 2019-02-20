CO2 emissions in developed economies fall due to decreasing fossil fuel and energy use

February 25, 2019, University of East Anglia
CO2 emissions in developed economies fall due to decreasing fossil fuel and energy use
Credit: University of East Anglia

Efforts to cut emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and tackle climate change in developed economies are beginning to pay off according to research led by the Tyndall Centre at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The study suggests that policies supporting renewable and are helping to reduce emissions in 18 developed economies. The group of countries represents 28 per cent of global emissions, and includes the UK, US, France and Germany.

The research team analysed the reasons behind changes in CO2 emissions in countries where emissions declined significantly between 2005 and 2015. The findings, published in Nature Climate Change, show that the fall in CO2 emissions was mainly due to renewable energy replacing fossil fuels and to decreasing energy use.

However, the decrease in energy use was partly explained by lower economic growth reducing the demand for energy following the of 2008-2009.

Significantly, countries where CO2 emissions decreased the most were those with the largest number of energy and policies in place.

The researchers compared countries with declining emissions with countries where emissions increased. They found that policies encouraging energy efficiency were linked to cuts in emissions across all countries.

They also found that policies that encouraged renewable energy were linked to cuts in emissions, but mostly in developed economies with decreasing emissions only, not elsewhere.

The data suggests that efforts to reduce emissions are underway in many countries, but these efforts need to be expanded and enhanced to limit to well below 2 °C of warming, in line with the Paris Agreement.

The authors argue that "untangling" the reasons underlying recent changes in emissions is critical to guide efforts to tackle climate change.

Lead researcher Prof Corinne Le Quéré, of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at UEA, said: "Our findings suggest that polices to tackle climate change are helping to decrease emissions in many countries. This is good news, but this is just the start. There is a long way to go to cut global emissions down to near zero, which is what is needed to stop climate change. Deploying renewable energy worldwide is a good step but by itself it is not enough, also have to be phased out."

Dr. Charlie Wilson, also from UEA, said: "New scientific research on climate change tends to ring the alarm bells ever more loudly. Our findings add a thin sliver of hope. It is possible for countries to peak and then decline their emissions year in year out.

"Eighteen countries so far have shown us how concerted policy ambition and action on energy efficiency, renewables, and climate targets can work. Now we must make sure these early precedents become the rule not the exception. This is a huge global challenge."

Global CO2 emissions would need to decrease by about a quarter by 2030 to limit climate change well below 2 °C, and to decrease by half to stay below 1.5 °C. Global CO2 emissions increased by 2.2 per cent per year on average between 2005 and 2015.

Co-author Dr. Glen Peters, of the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Oslo, said: "Global carbon dioxide emissions rose in 2017 and 2018, suggesting that the rapid rollout of has so far not been sufficient to arrest the growth in fossil fuel use.

"Energy and climate policy has been successful at supporting renewables and energy efficiency, but to realise meaningful reductions supporting policies are needed to penalise the emission of carbon dioxide."

'Drivers of declining CO2 emissions in 18 developed economies', Corinne Le Quéré, Jan Ivar Korsbakken, Charlie Wilson, Jale Tosun, Robbie Andrew,Robert J. Andres, Josep G Canadell, Andrew Jordan, Glen P Peters and Detlef van Vuuren, is published in Nature Climate Change.

Explore further: World's carbon emissions on the rise again: IEA

More information: Drivers of declining CO2 emissions in industrial countries, Nature Climate Change (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-019-0419-7 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-019-0419-7

Related Stories

World's carbon emissions on the rise again: IEA

March 22, 2018

Harmful carbon emissions from energy rose in 2017 for the first time in three years, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, proof that the world's efforts to fight climate change are falling short.

How China is taking on climate change

July 20, 2018

In 2017, China was the world's leading emitter of heat-trapping gases by a wide margin. Its policies for limiting emissions will have a significant impact on the global climate for decades to come.

New research shows record high for global carbon emissions

December 2, 2012

Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are set to rise again in 2012, reaching a record high of 35.6 billion tonnes - according to new figures from the Global Carbon Project, co-led by researchers from the Tyndall Centre for ...

Recommended for you

A faster method to read quantum memory

February 25, 2019

The potential computing revolution that quantum computers have long promised is based on their weird property called superposition. Namely, qubits can take both logical states 0 and 1 simultaneously, on top of any value in ...

Graphite offers up new quantum surprise

February 25, 2019

Researchers at The University of Manchester in the UK, led by Dr. Artem Mishchenko, Prof Volodya Fal'ko and Prof Andre Geim, have discovered the quantum Hall effect in bulk graphite—a layered crystal consisting of stacked ...

High CO2 levels can destabilize marine layer clouds

February 25, 2019

At high enough atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, Earth could reach a tipping point where marine stratus clouds become unstable and disappear, triggering a spike in global warming, according to a new modeling ...

Ancient rocks provide clues to Earth's early history

February 25, 2019

Oxygen in the form of the oxygen molecule (O2), produced by plants and vital for animals, is thankfully abundant in Earth's atmosphere and oceans. Researchers studying the history of O2 on Earth, however, know that it was ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.