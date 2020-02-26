February 26, 2020

Scientists create virus-resistant tomato plants

by Asociacion RUVID

tomato
The Tomato, (Lycopersicon lycopersicum) flowering, associated with a young, developing fruit. Credit: Earth100/Wikipedia

Researchers of Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) have used tools that regulate gene expression in order to produce tomato plants that are resistant to the spotted wilt virus (TSWV), thus proving the usefulness of this type of strategy to generate crops that are resistant to viral infections. The results of this project have been published in The Plant Journal.

The gene silencing mediated by RNA or RNAi allows for the selective activation or deactivation of genes; in pants, it has been successfully used to induce resistance to some viruses.

Alberto Carbonell, researcher at the IBMCP, says, "One of the most successful RNAi-based antiviral techniques consists of inducing the expression of small artificial RNAs designed to inhibit the replication of the most viral RNAs in . In this study, we have worked with two types of small artificial RNAs, artificial microRNAs or amiRNAs, and synthetic trans-acting small interfering RNAs, or syn-tasiRNAs. Then we compared the level of resistance to TSWV in plants that express a single antiviral amiRNA and of plants that simultaneously express four antiviral syn-tasiRNAs, each with a different target location."

The work of the IBMCP researchers has shown that plants that express a single antiviral amiRNA are more susceptible to TSWV due to the fact that the virus easily accumulates mutations in the amiRNA's target location, which allows it to evade its action and continue with the infection. On the other hand, a majority of plants that simultaneously express four antiviral syn-tasiRNAs are totally resistant to TSWV, probably due to the combined effect of each syn-tasiRNA.

"We believe that the probability of the virus accumulating mutations simultaneously in the four target locations is very small. With our work, we have been able to produce that are resistant to TSWV, as well as proving the use and suitability of the strategy based on syn-tasiRNAs to generate crops that are resistant to ," concludes Carbonell.

Explore further

Researchers identify new 'universal' target for antiviral treatment
More information: Alberto Carbonell et al. Multi‐targeting of viral RNAs with synthetic trans ‐acting small interfering RNAs enhances plant antiviral resistance, The Plant Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1111/tpj.14466
Journal information: The Plant Journal

Provided by Asociacion RUVID
Citation: Scientists create virus-resistant tomato plants (2020, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-scientists-virus-resistant-tomato.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

About the protein shape of covid-19

29 minutes ago

Cooking fumes and bio effects

9 hours ago

Temperature variations in body regions

19 hours ago

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

21 hours ago

When to place an N95 mask on your Pt given meningitus Sx?

Feb 24, 2020

The dose makes the poison

Feb 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments