The aim of TPJ is to publish exciting, high quality science that addresses fundamental questions in plant biology. Typically, the research will provide insight into an as yet unknown mechanism or poorly understood process, will constitute a highly significant contribution to our understanding of plants, and be of general interest to the plant science community. All areas of plant biology are welcome and the experimental approaches used can be wide-ranging and interdisciplinary. Many fully-sequenced genomes and related technologies are now available. TPJ welcomes functional genomics manuscripts when a scientific question, rather than the technology used, has driven the research.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1365-313X
Impact factor
6.16 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

The Plant Journal

Unlocking the secrets of salt stress tolerance in wild tomatoes

As our climate changes and soil salinity increases in many agricultural areas, finding crops that can thrive in these challenging conditions is crucial. Cultivated tomatoes, while delicious, often struggle in salty soils. ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 8, 2024

0

0

Improving transformation frequency in maize

Maize is one of the classical model organisms for genetic research. However, the low transformation frequency remains an important bottleneck for many gene-editing applications.

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 24, 2024

0

0

Study shows plants restrict use of corrective 'Tipp-Ex proteins'

Plants have special corrective molecules at their disposal that can make retrospective modifications to copies of genes. However, it would appear that these "Tipp-Ex proteins" do not have permission to work in all areas of ...

Plants & Animals

May 17, 2024

0

22

page 1 from 11