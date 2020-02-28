February 28, 2020

Looking through MudPIT for protein interactions

by Sanjay Mishra, Vanderbilt University

proteins
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The instructions of life encoded in our genes are decoded through the translation into mRNA, which then instructs the synthesis of proteins. Because mRNA translation is an essential process, it is carefully coordinated through "translational control." However, defects in translational control and protein synthesis lead to many pathologies, which makes mRNA translation an important therapeutic target for many human diseases.

Now, using a technique called Multidimensional Protein Identification Technology (MudPIT), Andrew Link, Ph.D., and colleagues have discovered unexpected protein interactions and sites of a protein modification called phosphorylation involved in mRNA translation.

In a study published in the journal Proteomics, they validated previously described protein interactions involved in mRNA translation, in the model organism yeast (S. cerevisiae).

Their study further identified novel protein interactions and phosphorylation sites for S. cerevisiae's mRNA translation proteins and protein complexes.

These previously unpublished protein interactions and phosphorylation sites can drive future functional, mechanistic, and structural studies towards a better understanding of mRNA translation.

Explore further

Factors that ensure cellular protein production
More information: Andrew J. Link et al. Targeted identification of protein interactions in eukaryotic mRNA translation, PROTEOMICS (2020). DOI: 10.1002/pmic.201900177
Journal information: Proteomics

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Looking through MudPIT for protein interactions (2020, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-mudpit-protein-interactions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

5 hours ago

Cooking fumes and bio effects

12 hours ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

12 hours ago

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Feb 26, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Feb 25, 2020

When to place an N95 mask on your Pt given meningitus Sx?

Feb 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments