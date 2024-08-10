Proteomics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering topics including whole proteome analysis of organisms, protein expression profiling, disease, pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological applications, and analysis of cellular systems, organelles and protein complexes. The 2009 impact factor was 4.426.
- Publisher
- John Wiley & Sons Wiley VCH
- Country
- Germany
- History
- 2006–present
- Website
- http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1615-9861
- Impact factor
-
4.426
(2009)
