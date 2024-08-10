Proteomics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering topics including whole proteome analysis of organisms, protein expression profiling, disease, pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological applications, and analysis of cellular systems, organelles and protein complexes. The 2009 impact factor was 4.426.

Publisher John Wiley & Sons Wiley VCH Country Germany History 2006–present Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1615-9861 Impact factor 4.426 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA