February 6, 2020

Researchers study elephants' unique interactions with their dead

by Zoological Society of San Diego

elephant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Stories of unique and sentient interactions between elephants and their dead are a familiar part of the species' lore, but a comprehensive study of these interactions has been lacking—until now. A recent review of documented field observations of elephants at carcasses reveals patterns of elephants' behavior toward their dead, regardless of the strength of former relationships with the deceased individual.

The findings, published in the journal Primates, indicate that exhibit a generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed—and even if the elephants studied were not closely bonded to the dead individual. The most common behaviors observed were approaching the dead, touching and examining the . Elephants also appeared to use their advanced sense of smell to identify dead individuals, and they were observed vocalizing and attempting to lift or pull fallen elephants that had just died.

The research was led by Shifra Goldenberg, Ph.D., from the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, and George Wittemyer, Ph.D., from Save the Elephants and the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at Colorado State University. The project was funded by Save the Elephants, the National Science Foundation and Colorado State University.

The study consisted of a literature review of 32 original observations of wild elephant carcasses from 12 distinct sources across Africa. Despite variability across sources in methodology, some trends were apparent.

"The most commonly recorded of elephants towards their dead included touching, approaching the dead animal and investigating the carcass," said Goldenberg. "The motivations underlying observed behaviors are hard to know, but clearly varied across circumstances and individuals. For example, some elephants made repeated visits to a carcass, and it's possible that temporal gland streaming by a young female at the site of her mother's carcass is associated with heightened emotion."

Elephants form lasting relationships over decades, and individuals maintain different types of relationships across populations. They live in socially complex, fission-fusion societies, in which social groups divide and merge over time. These necessitate recognizing and remembering a wide range of individuals in their species. Not surprisingly, elephants have demonstrated notable cognitive abilities, extensive memory and highly sophisticated olfaction.

"Witnessing elephants interact with their dead sends chills up one's spine, as the behavior so clearly indicates advanced feeling," said Wittemyer. "This is one of the many magnificent aspects of elephants that we have observed, but cannot fully comprehend." When greeting each other after separation, elephants engage in prolonged olfactory and tactile investigation, suggesting that they're constantly updating social and spatial information. It is possible that elephant behavior toward a carcass serves the same purpose as who an elephant interacts with and has important implications in an individual's survival.

The researchers said they hope future studies will be performed to better understand elephant memory and further explore the possibility of grief and emotion in elephants' responses to death.

Explore further

African elephants demonstrate movements that vary in response to ecological change
More information: Shifra Z. Goldenberg et al, Elephant behavior toward the dead: A review and insights from field observations, Primates (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s10329-019-00766-5
Journal information: Primates

Provided by Zoological Society of San Diego
Citation: Researchers study elephants' unique interactions with their dead (2020, February 6) retrieved 6 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-elephants-unique-interactions-dead.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments