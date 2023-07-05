Primates is an international journal of primatology whose aim is to provide a forum for the elucidation of all aspects of primates. It publishes original papers that contribute to the development of the scientific study of primates, and its scope embraces work in fields of biological investigation such as morphology, physiology, genetics, psychology, behavior, ecology, sociology, systematics, evolution, and medicine. Original Articles as well as Review Articles, News and Perspectives, and Book Reviews are included.

Publisher Springer History 1958 - 2015 Website http://link.springer.com/journal/10329 Impact factor 1.337 (2015)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA