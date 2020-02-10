February 10, 2020

The effects of China's one-child policy on women's education

by Wiley

china
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Women's educational attainment has increased tremendously and even exceeded men's all over the world in the late 20th century. China's One-Child Policy had a beneficial effect on women's education and explains about half of the increase in educational attainment for women born between 1960-1980, according to a review published in Contemporary Economic Policy.

In China, the One-Child Policy was the biggest social movement that fundamentally changed the lives and family structure of the entire generation born in the 1960s. Analyses in the review indicate that reductions in fertility expectations in China increased women's and helped to close the gender education gap.

"Women anticipated having fewer children, which may have delayed their entry into parenthood and even delayed the decision to get married, which allowed them to get more education," said author Xuan Jiang, Ph.D., of The Ohio State University.

Explore further

Education not a factor for when women in Africa marry
More information: Xuan Jiang, Family Planning And Women's Educational Attainment: Evidence From The One‐Child Policy, Contemporary Economic Policy (2020). DOI: 10.1111/coep.12462
Provided by Wiley
Citation: The effects of China's one-child policy on women's education (2020, February 10) retrieved 10 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-effects-china-one-child-policy-women.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments