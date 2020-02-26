February 26, 2020

New compound could improve photodynamic therapy for cancer

by University of Sheffield

laser light
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have synthesized a new compound which could improve the success rate of photodynamic therapy when treating cancer.

The key to (PDT) is a compound known as a sensitizer, a light-sensitive medicine given to the patient, which when activated by light produces highly reactive oxygen-based species which kill the cells. However, current PDT treatment has two main drawbacks when it comes to killing tumors.

First, currently used sensitizers are only activated by light energies that do not penetrate tissues, like skin, very deeply. Second, many tumors have low amounts of oxygen, so photoactivated sensitizers cannot generate the toxic which kill cancer cells.

Now scientists at the University of Sheffield have developed a new compound which solves both of these problems in one go. Not only is the new compound activated by infrared or red light which can penetrate deep into the tumor, but it also directly damages DNA within cells without having to rely on oxygen.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have tested the compound in skin cancer tumor models and observed that it killed deep into these model tumors. The next step in the research will look at skin models, testing whether the compound can kill the tumor but leave healthy skin undamaged.

Professor Jim Thomas, from the University of Sheffield's Department of Chemistry, who led the study said: "PDT is potentially a very attractive way to treat diseases such as cancer as it only works when the is applied, so the effect can be focused into a specific place on or in the body.

"The sensitizer we have developed can potentially solve the two main problems that prevent PDT from being a commonly used anticancer treatment."

Explore further

Controlling CAR T cells with light selectively destroys skin tumors in mice
More information: Ahtasham Raza et al. A Dinuclear Ruthenium(II) Complex Excited by Near-Infrared Light through Two-Photon Absorption Induces Phototoxicity Deep within Hypoxic Regions of Melanoma Cancer Spheroids, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b11313
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by University of Sheffield
Citation: New compound could improve photodynamic therapy for cancer (2020, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-compound-photodynamic-therapy-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are microwave susceptors attenuated in viscoelastic mediums

1 hour ago

Relation for the thermodynamic and transport properties of Methanol

2 hours ago

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

7 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

11 hours ago

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Feb 25, 2020

Are there microfibers of a different type?

Feb 24, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments