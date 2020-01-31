January 31, 2020

Survival of Australian species hinges on working together

by Nicholas Smith, University of Western Australia

mouse australia
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

When faced with unfavorable environmental conditions, rodent species are likely to form social groups and work cooperatively, according to a new study by researchers at The University of Western Australia.

Dr. Renée Firman from UWA's Centre for Evolutionary Biology said the ability for species to change their behavior has the potential to reduce the severity of stressors associated with rapid adjustments in climatic conditions.

"As our planet's climate becomes hotter, drier and less predictable, the survival of some species may rely entirely on their ability to work together in ," Dr. Firman said.

"We are now faced with the challenge of predicting how will cope with the growing severity of climate change.

"This challenge has intensified following the Australian bushfire crisis, which has eliminated entire populations of wildlife and continues to destroy valuable habitat.

"Many species are expected to undergo widespread shifts in their distribution, however for those species with limited capability to disperse, a change in behavior may be the only alternative to extinction."

Dr. Firman worked with a team of researchers from UWA, Columbia University, Macquarie University and Museum Victoria to understand how species in Australia have adapted to naturally harsh environmental conditions over evolutionary time.

"Taking advantage of our continent's large diversity in climatic regions, which includes both deserts and rainforests, we conducted a comparative study on Australia's native rodent species," Dr. Firman said.

"Our research combined the evolutionary relationships among Australian with documented climate and life-history data to uncover patterns of social evolution based on changes in environmental conditions."

The findings demonstrate that the behavior of species, particularly rodents, evolve to living in groups and displaying cooperation when environmental conditions are arid-like with low rainfall and high temperature variability.

Dr. Firman will continue to work with co-author Associate Professor Dustin Rubenstein from Columbia University to test the findings from their study on the Western Australian Pilbara pebble-mound mouse, a species which works cooperatively in groups to build pebble-mounds above an underground burrow system.

"We believe that pebble-mounds are designed to cool the burrow system, which aids in protecting the mice from the harsh Pilbara environment," Dr. Firman said.

"In the future, our research will aim to investigate if the behavior exhibited by pebble-mound mice is in response to the in the Pilbara region, and establish a link between the environment and the requirement for this to cooperate."

Explore further

Immune systems not prepared for climate change
Provided by University of Western Australia
Citation: Survival of Australian species hinges on working together (2020, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-survival-australian-species-hinges.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments