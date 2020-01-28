January 28, 2020

Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years

The Bolivian Cochran frog is a species of glass frog native to Bolivia and notable for its transparent belly
The Bolivian Cochran frog is a species of glass frog native to Bolivia and notable for its transparent belly

A rare species of frog native to the eastern slopes of the Bolivian Andes has been spotted in the South American country for the first time in 18 years, the investigation team that made the discovery told AFP.

The Bolivian Cochran is notable for its transparent belly, leading to its nickname, the "glass frog".

"The rediscovery of this species fills us with a ray of hope for the future of the glass frogs—one of the most charismatic amphibians in the world—but also for other species," said members Rodrigo Aguayo and Oliver Quinteros, from the Natural History Museum "Alcide d'Orbigny", and Rene Carpio of the San Simon University in Cochabamba.

The team came across the frogs on January 8 during a mission to rescue reptiles and amphibians threatened by a in the Carrasco National Park to the east of Cochabamba, the fourth largest city in Bolivia.

Glass frogs are tiny, measuring only 0.7-0.9 inches (19-24 millimeters) and weighing just 2.5-2.8 ounces (70-80 grams). They can be found in the departments of La Paz (west), Cochabamba, Santa Cruz (east) and Chuquisaca (southeast).

Some frogs' hearts and digestive tracts can be seen through their transparent bellies.

Those found in the Carrasco National Park had a transparent belly with a "white chest. The bones and vocal sac of the males are dark green," the team said.

The three frogs found were taken to the K'ayra amphibian conservation center at the Alcide d'Orbigny museum.

Experts will try to encourage the frogs to breed as part of a conservation strategy.

The K'ayra Center is also home to a pair of Sehuenca water frogs, known as Romeo and Juliet, that scientists have been trying to convince to mate to help preserve their critically endangered .

Their attempts have so far been in vain.

Explore further

Bolivian water frog in lovelorn race against clock

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years (2020, January 28) retrieved 28 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-glass-frogs-reappear-bolivia-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments