December 12, 2019

California commission lists yellow-legged frog as endangered

There's new hope for an endangered California frog that has vanished from half of its habitat.

The state Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday approved protections for five of six populations of the foothill yellow-legged frog.

The Center for Biological Diversity had sought protection for the stream-dwelling amphibians under California's Endangered Species Act.

The commission voted to list the frogs as endangered in the Southern Sierra, central and southern coasts. Populations in the Northern Sierra and the Feather River will be listed as threatened.

The commission determined that frogs on the state's northern coast "do not currently warrant protection," the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement.

The tiny, pebbly-skinned frogs were once found from Los Angeles County to the Oregon border but their populations have shrunk thanks to threats from human encroachment, dams, , pollution and activities ranging from logging and mining to marijuana growing.

Two related species of native frogs that inhabit —the Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frog and the mountain yellow-legged frog—are already listed federally and by the state as endangered or threatened.

Explore further

Scientists: Endangered frog rebounding in Yosemite park (Update)

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: California commission lists yellow-legged frog as endangered (2019, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-california-commission-yellow-legged-frog-endangered.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

5 hours ago

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

15 hours ago

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

17 hours ago

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments