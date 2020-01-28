January 28, 2020

Crab-shell and seaweed compounds spin into yarns for sustainable and functional materials

by Aalto University

Crab-shell and seaweed compounds spin into yarns for sustainable and functional materials
The two compounds prior to the spinning process Credit: Rafael Grande

Researchers from Aalto University, the University of São Paulo and the University of British Columbia have found a way to make a new kind of fibre from a combination of chitin nanoparticles, extracted from residual blue crab shells and alginate, a compound found in seaweed. This new bio-based material is sturdy and has antimicrobial properties.

The team studied how differences in the concentration of each component, the size of the nanoparticles, and other variables affect the mechanical properties and spinnability of the final . With this information, the researchers were able to produce strong, flexible threads continuously.

Professor Orlando Rojas from the Biobased Colloids and Materials (BiCMat) team at Aalto University, says that the researchers wanted to make a fibre that combined the properties of chitin—known for its —and seaweed alginate, which forms strong gels, "The designed material, took advantage of the strong interaction between the components, which are oppositely charged. We found that when a solution of alginate contacts a suspension of chitin nanofibers, the alginate wraps around the chitin nanoparticles, forming fibrils that align in parallel as the thread is drawn upward."

Alginate dissolves readily in water. Brown algae have alginic acid in its cell walls, which can be converted to sodium alginate. The blue crab shells were ground and purified; then the material was partially deacetylated using simple procedures.

The video shows the Crab shell and algae compounds being combined together to make the yarn Credit: Aalto University

The research team sees great potential for the material to be used for such things as threads for surgical procedures and webs for internal tissue engineering. Other uses include pads and web-like meshes for applications on the skin, for wound healing, skin conditioning and burn treatments. "It's a well-known fact that that are antimicrobial and bioactive, for example, they have shown to help hair growth," Rojas adds.

Crab-shell and seaweed compounds spin into yarns for sustainable and functional materials
The two compounds in the spinning process Credit: Rafael Grande

Rojas says that for further development, the research team is looking into scaleability after demonstrating that the threads can be formed continuously, "This can be eventually made scalable by using simultaneous microfiber dry-drawing from the respective suspensions."

Explore further

Structures in seaweed shed light on sustainability
More information: Rafael Grande et al. Nanochitins of Varying Aspect Ratio and Properties of Microfibers Produced by Interfacial Complexation with Seaweed Alginate, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.9b06099
Provided by Aalto University
Citation: Crab-shell and seaweed compounds spin into yarns for sustainable and functional materials (2020, January 28) retrieved 28 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-crab-shell-seaweed-compounds-yarns-sustainable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments