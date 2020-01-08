January 8, 2020 report

Chinese paddlefish declared extinct

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Chinese paddlefish declared extinct
Credit: Science of The Total Environment (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.136242

A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences in Wuhan, China has declared the Chinese paddlefish (Psephurus gladius) as extinct. In their paper published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, the group describes their study of the large fish and outline why they believe it has gone extinct.

The Chinese paddlefish has been declared extinct in a study published in Science of the Total Environment. The fish was a very large freshwater fish—they were on average 10 feet in length, but some were as large as twice that length—they got their name from their large, protruding snout. They lived in the Yangtze River and its tributaries in China.

The researchers report that the large fish, sometimes referred to as the "panda of the Yangtze River" was a popular catch in the river system up until the 1970s. They suggest its extinction was due to overfishing and loss of habitat.

The study by the team involved reviewing fish catch records and also carrying out field studies over the years 2017 to 2018. Their field studies involved setting up nets, catching fish and canvassing fish markets. They report that they found no evidence of the presence of Chinese paddlefish. They also report that the last known sighting of a live specimen was back in 2003—the last known dead sighting was in 2007. Not only has the fish gone extinct, they note, but there are no specimens in captivity and no were stored; thus it cannot be revived through cloning. The researchers have concluded that the paddlefish is gone for good.

The Yangtze, Asia's largest river, originates in an eastern part of the Tibetan Plateau and meanders westward for 6,300 kilometers before finally meeting the East China Sea at Shanghai. The paddlefish were prominent in many parts of the river system and were regularly fished. Things became difficult for them when the Gezhouba Dam was built in 1981—it split the paddlefish population in two and prevented those fish trapped below it from spawning. Few were sighted after 1995.

The researchers suggest the loss of the should serve as a lesson in fish conservation—efforts to save the fish did not begin until the was already gone. They suggest more surveys are required more often to allow scientists to track the state of aquatic species.

Explore further

Texas lake welcomes back paddlefish gone for years
More information: Hui Zhang et al. Extinction of one of the world's largest freshwater fishes: Lessons for conserving the endangered Yangtze fauna, Science of The Total Environment (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.136242
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Chinese paddlefish declared extinct (2020, January 8) retrieved 8 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-chinese-paddlefish-declared-extinct.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments