January 21, 2020

Counting Antarctic penguins with AI

by Intel

Counting Antarctic penguins with AI
Credit: Intel

the British Antarctic Survey, the world's largest Emperor penguin colony has suffered unprecedented breeding issues for the past three years, is uniquely vulnerable to ongoing and projected climate change, and could virtually disappear by the year 2100. In order to study penguin populations, researchers first need to accurately count them. A new crowd counting solution from Intel AI Builder member and data science company Gramener could enable researchers to use computer vision to count penguin populations faster and more accurately.

"Today, on Penguin Awareness Day, it's important to understand the impact we are having on in Antarctica," said Naveen Gattu, COO and co-founder of Gramener. "We believe that AI has the power to help researchers identify what is causing their decline, and are proud to be using Intel AI technologies for applications of social impact. Our crowd counting solution has the potential to help us better understand penguin populations."

Gramener used an image dataset of Antarctica's penguin colonies from the Penguin Watch Project, which included images from over 40 locations. In partnership with Microsoft AI for Earth, Gramener researchers trained a to count the penguins. The model uses a density-based counting approach to approximate the number of penguins in clusters of different sizes from the images. This solution has been repurposed and benchmarked on Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel Optimization for PyTorch for optimized performance.

This solution could help researchers overcome challenges in manually counting penguins from camera traps, which can be tricky due to perspective distortion, penguins standing too close together or clustering, and diversity of camera angles.

Explore further

Penguin study reveals Southern Ocean's Ice Age history
More information: Peter T. Fretwell et al. Emperors on thin ice: three years of breeding failure at Halley Bay, Antarctic Science (2019). DOI: 10.1017/S0954102019000099
Provided by Intel
Citation: Counting Antarctic penguins with AI (2020, January 21) retrieved 21 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-antarctic-penguins-ai.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in perspective for Natural Selection

Jan 18, 2020

Meet the xenobots - reconfigurable organisms

Jan 18, 2020

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Jan 17, 2020

Why is the Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 15, 2020

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments