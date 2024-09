Intel Corporation (Intel) was founded in 1968 and based in Santa Clara, California. Intel is the inventor of the x86 microprocessor, early developer of the SRAM DRAM memory chip, Atom, Pentium II microprocessors and the largest semiconductor manufacturer world-wide. Intel employs nearly 85,000 employees world-wide and is listed on NASDAQ.

Address 2200 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054-1549 Website http://www.intel.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed