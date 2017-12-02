Video: Artificial intelligence putting an end to poaching

When placed in protected areas, the TrailGuard artificial intelligence camera uses AI inference at the edge to detect possible poachers and alert park rangers in near real-time, allowing them to take action before animals can be harmed.
TrailGuard AI is powered by the Intel Movidius Vision Processing Unit.
