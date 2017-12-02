Video: Artificial intelligence putting an end to poaching

January 4, 2019, Intel
elephants
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

When placed in protected areas, the TrailGuard artificial intelligence camera uses AI inference at the edge to detect possible poachers and alert park rangers in near real-time, allowing them to take action before animals can be harmed.

TrailGuard AI is powered by the Intel Movidius Vision Processing Unit.

Credit: Intel Corporation

Explore further: Vision kit will bring new pizzazz to Raspberry Pi projects

Related Stories

Boson thermal camera core offers enhanced capabilities

April 21, 2016

FLIR Systems and Movidius have pulled off a mix of a thermal imaging camera core with powerful attributes. The debut of Boson involves a hardware combo of infrared camera with a Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Movidius ...

S.African rangers kill poachers in Kruger park

January 12, 2012

Authorities have killed two suspected poachers, arrested two others and found 11 rhino carcasses in the same area of South Africa's Kruger National Park in one week, a spokesman said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.