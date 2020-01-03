January 23, 2020

3D-printed vocal tract reproduces sound of ancient mummy

by Nature Publishing Group

speech
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The sound produced by the vocal tract of a 3,000 year-old Egyptian mummy has been synthesized using CT scans, 3-D printing and an electronic larynx. The findings are presented in a study published in Scientific Reports. The acoustic output is a single sound; it does not provide the basis for synthesizing running speech.

The precise dimensions of an individual's vocal tract produce a unique . If the dimensions of a vocal tract can be established, can be synthesized by using a 3-D-printed vocal tract and an electronic larynx. For this to be feasible, the soft tissue of the vocal tract needs to be reasonably intact.

David Howard and colleagues used non-destructive CT to confirm that a significant part of the structure of the larynx and throat of the 3,000 year-old mummified body of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun remained intact as a result of the mummification process. This allowed the authors to measure the vocal tract shape from CT images.

Based on these measurements, the authors created a 3-D-printed vocal tract for Nesyamun and used it with an artificial larynx commonly used in speech synthesis. They were able to reproduce a single sound, falling between the vowels in the English words 'bed' and 'bad'.

The authors suggest that their proof-of-concept recreation of a vocal tract preserved over three millennia has implications for the way in which the past is presented to the public in the present; it may provide an opportunity to hear the output of an individual that lived in ancient times.

Explore further

Examining how primates make vowel sounds pushes timeline for speech evolution back by 27 million years
More information: Synthesis of a Vocal Sound from the 3,000 year old Mummy, Nesyamun 'True of Voice', Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-56316-y , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-56316-y
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
Citation: 3D-printed vocal tract reproduces sound of ancient mummy (2020, January 23) retrieved 23 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-3d-printed-vocal-tract-ancient-mummy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's Oldest Impact Crater Identified

Jan 22, 2020

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Jan 21, 2020

Oldest material found on Earth?

Jan 21, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Jan 20, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 19, 2020

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

Jan 15, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments