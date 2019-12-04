December 4, 2019

How tiny enzymes reign supreme in worldwide carbon recycling

by Mark Derewicz, University of North Carolina Health Care

How tiny enzymes reign supreme in worldwide carbon recycling
White rot fungi, Duke Forest, North Carolina Credit: NA

The recycling of most of the carbon in nature depends on the breakdown of two polymers in woody matter, notably cellulose and lignin. In a paper just published in the journal Biochemistry, Richard Wolfenden, Ph.D., and colleague Charles Lewis, Ph.D., both in the UNC Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, show the extent to which enzymes from woodland fungi accelerate the breakdown of lignin, a complex polymer held together entirely by ether linkages.

After a tree falls in the forest and the has done its work, clusters of white-rot fungi appear near the cut surfaces. "Etherases" from these lowly fungi use the antioxidant glutathione to clip ether linkages in 23 milliseconds. Lewis and Wolfenden show that without these enzymes, the half-life for the needed hydrolysis of the ether linkages in lignin in water would be about 100 billion years, exceeding the age of the universe by a long shot.

So it turns out that these familiar organisms catalyze what is generally considered to be the rate-determining step in the , using enzymes that are found to achieve the largest rate enhancement known for any of the thousands of enzymes that exist.

Without these little enzymes, we'd be in a world of hurt.

Explore further

Rotting away: Getting at the evolutionary roots of wood decay
More information: Charles A. Lewis et al, Ether Hydrolysis, Ether Thiolysis, and the Catalytic Power of Etherases in the Disassembly of Lignin, Biochemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acs.biochem.9b00698
Journal information: Biochemistry

Provided by University of North Carolina Health Care
Citation: How tiny enzymes reign supreme in worldwide carbon recycling (2019, December 4) retrieved 4 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-tiny-enzymes-supreme-worldwide-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I'm confused (Acids/Bases)

4 hours ago

Comparing a hydronium with a hydroxide in a weak acid solution (0.1M)

4 hours ago

Thermodynamics: Why does salt lower the melting point of ice?

13 hours ago

Relations on the Kinetic velocities in a cyclic reaction

Dec 02, 2019

Why aren't nickel and silver soluble in each other?

Nov 27, 2019

Can molten metals dissolve metal oxides, or vice versa?

Nov 26, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments