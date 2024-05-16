The UNC Health Care System is a not-for-profit integrated health care system, owned by the State of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill.It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care. A distinguishing characteristic of UNC Health Care is its association with the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution. This relationship gives UNC Health Care a powerful pathway for moving the results of biomedical research from medical school laboratories to patient care settings.UNC Health Care has been granted broad powers by the North Carolina General Assembly to assure its management flexibility and competitiveness in a rapidly changing health care business environment. The enterprise is governed by a board of directors appointed by the University of North Carolina.

Researchers discover how we perceive bitter taste

Humans can sense five different tastes: sour, sweet, umami, bitter, and salty, using specialized sensors on our tongues called taste receptors. Other than allowing us to enjoy delicious foods, the sensation of taste allows ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Apr 10, 2024

0

37

New research shows that bacteria get 'hangry' too

Have you ever been so hungry that you become angry, otherwise known as "hangry?" New research by Adam Rosenthal, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, has found that some bacteria cells ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 3, 2023

0

52

