December 3, 2019

Research team deciphers how stem cells decide their identity

by University of Freiburg

A Freiburg research team deciphers how stem cells decide their identity
Neurons derived from stem cell in the absence of T-Box factors. Credit: Carsten Schwan/ Jelena Tosic

A research team headed by Prof. Dr. Sebastian Arnold and Jelena Tosic from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Freiburg has now succeeded in deciphering basic molecular control mechanisms by which stem cells decide which embryonic cell types to turn into. This is achieved at least partially through selective usage of the genes for each different cell type, despite the presence of the identical genetic information in every cell in the body. The scientists have published their findings in the journal Nature Cell Biology.

The undifferentiated of the embryo develop either into cells of the nervous system, the so-called neuroectoderm, or into cells of the meso- and endoderm, from which, for example, many different cell types of the internal organs or the muscles develop. For over 25 years it has been known that this decision is regulated by embryonic signaling molecules, such as TGFβ and Wnt signals. So far, however, it has remained unclear exactly how these signals control this first decision of cell differentiation.

The study, carried out in the context of Tosic's doctoral thesis, shows that the embryonic TGFβ and Wnt signals are transmitted by gene-regulating transcription factors of the T-box factor family, namely Eomes and Brachyury. These factors are responsible for "turning on" the differentiation gene programs for all meso- and endoderm cells. At the same time, these T-box factors also act as gene repressors, preventing the formation of neural tissue by suppressing the corresponding gene programs. This involves changes in the structure but not the content of the genetic information in the cell nucleus.

"The results of the study represent a crucial step towards understanding the basic mechanisms of how develop their future identity during development," says Arnold. They also allow further studies on how cell identity is permanently encoded in a cell.

Explore further

How time affects the fate of stem cells
More information: Jelena Tosic et al, Eomes and Brachyury control pluripotency exit and germ-layer segregation by changing the chromatin state, Nature Cell Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41556-019-0423-1
Journal information: Nature Cell Biology

Provided by University of Freiburg
Citation: Research team deciphers how stem cells decide their identity (2019, December 3) retrieved 3 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-team-deciphers-stem-cells-identity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mirror phenomenon

Dec 02, 2019

Why is the output current of a transformer fixed?

Dec 02, 2019

Parallel plates potential

Dec 02, 2019

Can we carbon Date a Gas?

Dec 01, 2019

Recent Noteworthy Physics Papers

Nov 28, 2019

How Engineering physics impact on technology?

Nov 24, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments