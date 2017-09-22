A new role for insulin as a vital factor in maintaining stem cells

September 26, 2017
A new role for insulin as a vital factor in maintaining stem cells
Mouse embryo that has been injected with embryonic stem cells grown in Insulin showing these cells can make all cell types. The embryos are at the stage when they are making all the different basic cell types of the future body, gastrulation. The stem cells were labelled genetically so they fluoresce in red under the microscope. Credit: Joshua Brickman

New research conducted at the stem cell centre, DanStem, at the University of Copenhagen shows that insulin is a key determinant of embryonic stem cell potency in mammals. When large amounts of Insulin are around, stem cells retain their ability to make all the cell types in the body. However, too little insulin leads to embryonic stem cells being transformed into a new type of stem cell, one that can make tissues that support foetal development and helps make the different internal organs. As embryonic stem cells come from embryos around the time they implant into the mother, this study suggests that maternal insulin and diet maybe be important for the earliest stages of pregnancy. This study also points to new ways that stem cells can be made and differentiated to help treat degenerative diseases.

Insulin was found to be a new factor that is important for the identity of pluripotent stem , cells able to make all the cells in the body. A new study conducted at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Stem Cell Biology, DanStem, at the University of Copenhagen reveals that acts in unexpected ways to stabalise stem cells in the laboratory and on embryos cultured in a dish.

'We were exploring how stem cells respond to signals produced by other cells, instructions that tell them to develop into cells that are specialized for organ and intestine formation, the endoderm. But then, when we added these factors to the food (or media) normally used to grow stem cells in, we were surprised that these signals could instruct stem cells to stay as stem cells. By comparing different medias we discovered a key difference, Insulin. With Insulin, they stay as stem cells, but with out it they make a special type of endoderm. As this type of stem cell is like the cells of the early embryo, it suggests that insulin could also be important for human development implying maternal diet and could effect the earliest stages of a healthy pregnancy, says head of the study Professor Joshua Brickman from DanStem. At the same time, he stresses that some of these ideas are still only conjecture and a lot of work will now need to be done to understand the relationship between maternal insulin, implantation and early development before researchers can make concrete recommendations.

Transmitter Substances Play a Main Role in the Discovery

The researchers in the study have examined in detail two types of stem cell which resemble each other. One kind - the , also called - have the ability to support the development of the entire foetus. These cells can develop into any types of cell in the body. The other kind is the extraembryonic cells, which produce a type of endoderm that makes tissues that support foetal development known as the yolk sac and also helps make the internal organs, for example the intestinal system.

The researchers have studied two transmitter or signal substances (Nodal and Wnt), which play a main role in stem cell development. Here they discovered that the transmitter substances were able to promote cell division in the endoderm and, at the same time, supported cell division among the , but that they could choose which cell they supported based on what insulin was telling them to do. If the researchers removed insulin, the pluripotent stopped dividing and endoderm cells replaced them. When Insulin was there, the pluripotent cells grew and retained the ability to become any cell in the body.

'The mechanisms we have uncovered are very interesting. This suggests that different amounts of insulin cause cells to respond differently to the same signals. So far we have only done tests on mice, but the next step is to examine whether the same mechanisms are found in humans', says post.doc. Kathryn Anderson.

Explore further: Production of key diabetes cells can be improved

More information: Kathryn G. V. Anderson et al. Insulin fine-tunes self-renewal pathways governing naive pluripotency and extra-embryonic endoderm, Nature Cell Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncb3617

Related Stories

Production of key diabetes cells can be improved

September 21, 2017

Beta cells release insulin in your blood, but when you suffer from Type 1 diabetes, you hardly have any of them left in your body. This is because the immune system attacks the beta cells.

The protein TAZ sends 'mixed signals' to stem cells

September 6, 2017

Just as beauty exists in the eye of the beholder, a signal depends upon the interpretation of the receiver. According to new USC research published in Stem Cell Reports, a protein called TAZ can convey very different signals—depending ...

Transforming skin cells to insulin

August 9, 2017

Researchers at the University of Bergen have transformed skin puncture cells from diabetes patients into insulin producing cells, using stem cell techniques. The researchers' aim is to transplant these cells under the skin ...

Stem cells born out of indecision

December 18, 2014

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have gained new insight into embryonic stem cells and how blocking their ability to make choices explains why they stay as stem cells in culture. The results have just been published ...

New tools to study the origin of embryonic stem cells

March 23, 2017

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have identified cell surface markers specific for the very earliest stem cells in the human embryo. These cells are thought to possess great potential for replacing damaged tissue but ...

Recommended for you

Pigeons better at multitasking than humans: study

September 26, 2017

Pigeons are capable of switching between two tasks as quickly as humans – and even more quickly in certain situations. These are the findings of biopsychologists who had performed the same behavioural experiments to test ...

Bacterial nanosized speargun works like a power drill

September 26, 2017

In order to get rid of unpleasant competitors, some bacteria use a nanosized speargun. Researchers at the University of Basel's Biozentrum have gained new insights into the construction, mode of action and recycling of this ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.