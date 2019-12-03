December 3, 2019

Potentially harmful air contamination near New Bedford Harbor

by Boston University School of Medicine

Potentially harmful air contamination near New Bedford Harbor
Credit: Elsevier

A new Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) study indicates that the contaminated water of New Bedford Harbor may pose an airborne health hazard for residents living nearby in Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, and New Bedford. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared the southeastern Massachusetts harbor a Superfund site and has been cleaning up sediment contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) since the 1990s, focusing efforts on PCB levels in the sediment and in fish consumed from the harbor, and associated cancer risks.

But the new study, published in Science of the Total Environment, is the first to estimate the non-cancer health effects of breathing airborne PCBs around the harbor, namely thyroid hormone effects.

"Residents have been concerned about the air for over a decade. Our study shows that they are correct to be concerned," says Dr. Wendy Heiger-Bernays, the study's corresponding author and a clinical professor of environmental health at BUSPH. "It also indicates that it's important to monitor the PCBs in air as a measure of a successful cleanup."

By request from , the researchers previously measured airborne PCB levels in various locations around the harbor in 2015 and 2016, including during a period of hydraulic dredging as part of the site's cleanup. For the new study, the researchers estimated the health effects of these measurements. The EPA has no published guidelines for the amount of PCBs in air that might be safe to breathe, so the BUSPH team used evidence from other researchers' rodent studies to develop a human-equivalent estimate of the likelihood of different levels of airborne PCB exposure to cause "unreasonable risk" as the EPA defines it. They found that the airborne PCB levels were high enough to potentially affect the of residents, particularly those living within 625 meters (0.4 miles) of the harbor.

"In addition to cancers, residents have been very concerned about other that are not typically considered by health agencies when regulating exposures," says Dr. Madeleine Scammell, associate professor of environmental health at BUSPH and co-lead of the study. "Although clean-up of the is nearly complete, and some may feel this is 'too little too late,' we hope our results can inform other settings where inhaled PCBs are a risk, so that subtler human risks are factored into the equation."

Explore further

New research identifies New Bedford Harbor as major source of airborne PCBs
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Boston University School of Medicine
Citation: Potentially harmful air contamination near New Bedford Harbor (2019, December 3) retrieved 3 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-potentially-air-contamination-bedford-harbor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

22 hours ago

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 27, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 25, 2019

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 22, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments