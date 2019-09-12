September 12, 2019

Pollutants found in skin and blubber of English Channel dolphins

by Nature Publishing Group

Environment: Pollutants found in skin and blubber of English Channel dolphins
A bottlenose dolphin. Credit: Florent Nicolas - GECC

High levels of pollutants, such as industrial fluids and mercury, may have accumulated in the blubber and skin of one of the largest coastal populations of dolphins in Europe, a study in Scientific Reports indicates. Mercury concentrations found in 82 dolphins living in the English Channel are among the highest concentrations observed in the species, the work suggests.

Toxic organic pollutants, particularly those containing chlorine, were banned from most developed countries in the 1970s and 1980s; however, they can still be detected even in the deepest ocean marine life. These organic compounds are able to dissolve in fats and oils, and consist of the by-products of various industrial processes and pesticides, among others. Bottlenose dolphins are often used to study levels of environmental pollutants, as the accumulate within their thick layer of fatty tissue.

Krishna Das and colleagues assessed levels of organic pollutants in the blubber and levels of mercury in the skin of 82 free-ranging inhabiting the Normanno-Breton Gulf in the English Channel. They found high concentrations of pollutants in the blubber, predominantly made up of chlorine-containing compounds from industrial fluids (91% in males and 92% in females). Moreover, the levels of mercury in the skin samples were similar to concentrations previously described for bottlenose dolphins in the Mediterranean Sea and Florida Everglades, two sites already known for their high mercury contamination levels.

The authors suggest that the Normanno-Breton Gulf should become a special area of conservation to protect one of the largest costal populations of bottlenose dolphins in Europe.

Explore further

Mercury contamination found in Everglades dolphins
More information: High pollutant exposure level of the largest European community of bottlenose dolphins in the English Channel, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-48485-7, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-48485-7
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
Citation: Pollutants found in skin and blubber of English Channel dolphins (2019, September 12) retrieved 12 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-pollutants-skin-blubber-english-channel.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

3 hours ago

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

Sep 09, 2019

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

Sep 09, 2019

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

Central Sleep Apnea

Sep 08, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration