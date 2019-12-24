December 24, 2019

Researcher discovers earliest fossil evidence of parental behavior

by Steven Reid, Carleton University

Researcher discovers earliest fossil evidence of parental behavior
Varanops brevirostris. Exhibit Museum of Natural History, University of Michigan, 1109 Geddes Avenue, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team led by Carleton University's Hillary Maddin has discovered the earliest fossil evidence of parental care. The fossil predates the previous oldest record of this behavior by 40 million years and is featured in an article in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

"This is the earliest evidence of prolonged postnatal care in a vertebrate," said Maddin, professor in the Department of Earth Sciences. "The adult animal appears to be concealing and protecting a juvenile in a den. This behavior is very common in mammals today. It is interesting to see this animal, which is on the leading to mammals, exhibiting this behavior so early."

Maddin's team recently discovered the specimen of a varanopid synapsid inside a lithified tree stump on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. The preserved articulated has a unique combination of features and represents a new species. The preserved remains are of a small individual close to a large individual of the same species in a position resembling a parent denning with an offspring.

The varanopid synapsid is lizard-like in appearance, but is nowhere near lizards in its evolutionary position. Once animals were able to lay eggs on land, they split into two distinct evolutionary branches, one that led to reptiles, birds and dinosaurs and the other, which included the varanopid synapsid, led to mammals.

Parental care is a behavioral strategy where parents make an investment or divert resources from themselves to increase the health and chances of survival for their offspring. While there are a variety of parental care strategies, prolonged postnatal care is amongst the most costly to a parent. This form of parental care is particularly common in mammals, as all mammalian offspring demand nourishment from their mothers. However, there is still little understanding of the evolutionary history of this behavior.

Scientists have attempted to answer questions about the origin of by studying fossils. Evidence of parenting has been generally limited to finding groups of preserved specimens of varying ages of the same species.

Explore further

Preserved fossil represents oldest record of parental care in group of prehistoric reptiles
More information: Varanopid from the Carboniferous of Nova Scotia reveals evidence of parental care in amniotes. Nat Ecol Evol 4, 50–56 (2020) DOI: 10.1038/s41559-019-1030-z , https://nature.com/articles/s41559-019-1030-z
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by Carleton University
Citation: Researcher discovers earliest fossil evidence of parental behavior (2019, December 24) retrieved 24 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-earliest-fossil-evidence-parental-behavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments