Carleton University is an international institution located in the center of Ottawa, Canada's high-tech community. Carleton University was founded in 1942 and today offers more than 65 academic programs serving 23,000 students from over 100 countries. Past Chancellors include Nobel Laureates Gerhard Herzberg and Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson as well as six recipients of the Order of Canada award. Carleton University is noted for its engineering and high-tech research and education programs.

Address 1125 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON, Canada K1S 5B6 Website http://www.carleton.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carleton_University

