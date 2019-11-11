November 11, 2019

Egypt says it's unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities says local archeologists have unearthed the mummy of an unusually large animal, most likely a lion or lioness.

The ministry said on Monday the was excavated in Saqqara, a town south of Cairo that was a vast necropolis in antiquity and is home to the famed Step Pyramid.

Archeologists frequently find mummified cats but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found, revealing the sacred status of the animal during .

The ministry says it will expand on the discovery at a press conference after running .

Egypt has stepped up promotion of its archeological treasures in hopes of reviving a tourism sector slow to recover from the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Explore further

Egypt says archaeologists uncovered 20 ancient coffins

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Egypt says it's unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion (2019, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-egypt-unearthed-large-animal-mummy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

11 hours ago

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

13 hours ago

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments