Egypt unveils pharaonic tomb found in Luxor

November 24, 2018

Egypt says archeologists have found a pharaonic tomb in Luxor housing the mummies of a priest and his wife from the 13th century B.C.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani said Saturday the tomb contains decorative sarcophagi, a thousand statuettes, as well as other treasures.

The tomb, which is on the West Bank of the Nile near the Valley of the Kings, also contains several colorful paintings of pharaonic royalty.

Egypt has been whipping up publicity for new historical discoveries in the hope of reviving its tourism sector, which is still recovering from the turmoil following the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

