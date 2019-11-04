November 4, 2019

Discriminating diets of meat-eating dinosaurs

by University of Bristol

Discriminating diets of meat-eating dinosaurs
Diagram shows the diversity of skull shapes in the meat-eating dinosaurs, and the fact that they form three distinct groups, the small carnivores, large carnivores, and the mixed plant and generalist feeders (herbivores and omnivores). Credit: Joep Schaeffer

A big problem with dinosaurs is that there seem to be too many meat-eaters. From studies of modern animals, there is a feeding pyramid, with plants at the bottom, then plant-eaters, and then meat-eaters at the top.

A new study by scientists at the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, published in the journal Palaeontology, shows that dinosaurian , the dinosaurs, specialised a great deal, and so broadened their food base.

The big ones, such as Allosaurus and Tyrannosaurs Rex, fed on other dinosaurs. But there were also lots of small meat-eaters that probably fed on other animals such as lizards and mammals. And some of the theropods even became plant-eaters.

Joep Schaeffer carried out the study as part of his studies for the MSc in Palaeobiology at Bristol. He said: "I was always mad about tyrannosaurs and other meat-eating dinosaurs, but this study tested my computing ability.

"I measured everything I could from the and teeth of 83 , including the giants, but also small ones the size of a turkey."

Professor Emily Rayfield, who co-led the research, added: "Our idea was to describe every possible jaw shape and tooth shape in terms of about 80 measurements.

"Were all these meat-eaters feeding in the same way on the same things? If so, that would mean a lot of competition."

Professor Mike Benton, who also co-led the research, said: "We also had problems in deciding which computational method to use.

"We could simply treat all the separate measurements as part of the mix, or we could measure so-called landmarks, where we make an outline of the jaw and tooth shape by marking dots round the edge.

So, in the end, Joep ran his analyses using each possible measurement method, and we compared the results."

Dr. Tom Stubbs, who also worked on the study, added: "These kinds of studies are very informative. We have a huge amount of data from many excellent specimens, but there are many different ways of analyzing the data.

"We were able to show that it didn't matter which was used to do the calculations, we found the same results—tyrannosaurs were different from all the other theropods, and there were big differences between the theropods."

The analyses separated out three groups—the large dinosaur-eaters, the small carnivores and the herbivores. In particular, the tyrannosaurs such as T. rex were quite distinct—they had deeper jaws and more powerful teeth than any of the other theropods, and so had evidently evolved particular ways of dealing with large prey.

The other key finding is that the maniraptoriform theropods—those most closely related to birds—show the greatest amount of variation in jaw shapes. This suggests, but does not prove, that they had the greatest range of functions.

Joep Schaffer added: "Tyrannosaurs were good at subduing large prey with their massive jaws. So, they all had the same kinds of jaws and teeth. But the maniraptoriforms were experimenting with a wide range of smaller prey, maybe from small to early mammals and lizards... even some large, juicy insects.

"This meant they had evolved a much wider array of kinds of jaws and teeth, and while many probably continued to hunt prey on the ground, others might have become specialized to hunting in the trees and pursuing fast-moving prey."

Explore further

The better to eat you with? How dinosaurs' jaws influenced diet
Journal information: Palaeontology

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Discriminating diets of meat-eating dinosaurs (2019, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-discriminating-diets-meat-eating-dinosaurs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
60 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

2 hours ago

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

19 hours ago

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 01, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 31, 2019

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

Oct 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments