Palaeontology is one of the two scientific journals of the Palaeontological Association. It was established in 1957. It is published on behalf of the Association by Wiley-Blackwell. The editor-in-chief is David Batten. Palaeontology publishes articles on a range of palaeontological topics, including taphonomy, systematics, and biostratigraphy. According to Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.867.

Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell
History
1957–present
Website
http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/journal.asp?ref=0031-0239

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Palaeontology

New details of Tully monster revealed

For more than half a century, the Tully monster (Tullimonstrum gregarium), an enigmatic animal that lived about 300 million years ago, has confounded paleontologists, with its strange anatomy making it difficult to classify. ...

Apr 17, 2023

