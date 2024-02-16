Palaeontology is one of the two scientific journals of the Palaeontological Association. It was established in 1957. It is published on behalf of the Association by Wiley-Blackwell. The editor-in-chief is David Batten. Palaeontology publishes articles on a range of palaeontological topics, including taphonomy, systematics, and biostratigraphy. According to Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.867.

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell History 1957–present Website http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/journal.asp?ref=0031-0239

